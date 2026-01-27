The Garden Mill Shares a Heartfelt Farewell After 20 Years in Business

After twenty years of serving the community, The Garden Mill announces with profound sadness that it will be closing its doors permanently later this year. This decision follows much reflection, difficult conversations, and heartfelt consideration, and comes amid ongoing economic challenges that have made survival increasingly difficult for small, locally-owned retail businesses.

Founded in 2005 and lovingly operated under the ownership of Jennifer Fairfield for almost fourteen years, The Garden Mill has never been just a store. It has been a place of creativity, conversation, comfort, and connection — a space where customers became familiar faces, and familiar faces became friends.

“There are no easy words to share this news,” said owner, Jennifer Fairfield. “This business has been a huge part of our lives and our identity for many years. We have done everything we can to adapt to rising costs, changing shopping habits, and the ongoing economic pressures that have weighed especially heavily on small, independent retailers. Despite our best efforts, the reality is that the current economic environment has made it impossible to continue. The passing earlier this month of my mother, Joan Sampieri, seemed to make the decision even more appropriate. I bought the store in 2012, after the death of my husband. It seems fitting that the closing comes following the loss of my mother. It’s time for me to find another path.”

The Garden Mill is closed for the month of January to take inventory and prepare for the final chapter of the business. The store will reopen on Tuesday, February 3rd for a series of going-out-of-business sales, offering customers the opportunity to visit one last time.

The staff extend their deepest gratitude to the customers, vendors, and community members who supported the store throughout its twenty-year journey.

“We cannot begin to express how grateful we are to everyone who walked through our doors — whether once or hundreds of times,” Jennifer said. “Your support, kindness, encouragement, and loyalty carried us through both joyful seasons and incredibly challenging ones. This store was built on love, hard work, and community, and saying goodbye to it and the community feels like saying goodbye to a piece of our hearts.”

Customers are encouraged to follow The Garden Mill on social media or visit thegardenmill.com for updates.

Photo: Google Street View