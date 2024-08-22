The Arctic Coliseum in Chelsea presents Chiefs Day

Chelsea Welcomes The Hanson Brothers from the movie Slap Shot

Chiefs Day at the Arctic Coliseum expects to be a fun and entertaining one. From the special guests, the legendary Hanson Brothers from the movie “Slap Shot” to lending support to the Chelsea Hockey Association, the day will be filled with great food, friends and ice time.

Set for Saturday, Sept. 7, the event begins at 10 a.m. at the Arctic Coliseum, which is at 501 Coliseum Drive in Chelsea. The Sun Times News connected with Tom Coyne, the General Manager/CHA Coaching Director at the Arctic Coliseum, to learn more about Chiefs Day, which is for the players, families, fans and community.

Coyne said this is a “kickoff” for the Chelsea Chiefs and families start of the 2024-2025 season. Where money raised goes to the Chelsea Hockey Association.

“We are bringing our community together with invitations to the Fire Department, Police Department and all local small businesses,” Coyne said. “We are also doing a used hockey equipment drive so people can donate used equipment supporting out ‘learn to play’ program.”

Fans of sports movies or of the actor Paul Newman, who stars in “Slap Shot,” will know all about the Hanson Brothers. From ‘Puttin’ on the foil!’ to Eddie Shore and ‘Old-Time Hockey’, the Hanson Brothers are iconic characters in the lore of hockey/sports movies. They are a fictional trio of brothers who played for the fictional minor league ice hockey team the Charlestown Chiefs in the 1977 movie “Slap Shot.”

In inviting the Hansons, Coyne said, “We are the Chelsea Chiefs and (ironically) in the movie Slap Shot the Hanson Brothers played for Charlestown Chiefs.”

The event also has a hockey equipment drive. They are asking people to consider donating their gently used hockey gear to support future players.

A once-in-lifetime event, you don’t have to have to be a hockey player to enjoy the good food and great friends. Bring the kids for a day of excitement and come back in the evening for adult festivities!

The coliseum is at 501 Coliseum Drive and it can be reached at 734-433-4444 or at coachcoyne@yahoo.com.