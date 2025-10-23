The Ballad That Immortalized the Edmund Fitzgerald

“The captain wired in, he had water comin’ in

And the good ship and crew was in peril

And later that night when his lights went out of sight

Came the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”

–Gordon Lightfoot, The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald

In the aftermath of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald on November 10, 1975, the tragedy might have faded into maritime lore. Instead, Gordon Lightfoot’s haunting ballad, The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, etched the freighter’s name into popular memory. John U. Bacon’s new book, The Gales of November, released October 7, 2025, for the 50th anniversary of the disaster, revisits the song’s creation and the enduring bond it forged between the artist and the victims’ families.

A Song Born in Grief

“[Lightfoot] was very nervous about this song,” Bacon said in an interview with the Sun Times News. “He felt it was too sensitive. He wasn’t sure that it’s going to come across as corny or maudlin or what. But he started writing the song the night the ship went down, unaware that the ship was going down.”

According to Bacon’s research, Lightfoot already had the melody, but no words. A seasoned sailor himself, he sat in his Toronto attic thinking: Wow, it must be hell tonight on Superior. The lyrics soon followed, shaped by news accounts he meticulously studied. “He’s very accurate with that song,” Bacon noted. “He’s like, 95% accurate. He’s very serious about it.”

Author John U. Bacon speaking to the Sun Times News about his new book, The Gales of November, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Edmund Fitzgerald’s sinking. Photo by Priscilla Creswell.

Reluctance in the Studio

Even with the song drafted, Lightfoot hesitated to record it. Bacon describes him as refusing to play it with his band for months. Finally, during a Toronto recording session in early 1976, with the studio already paid for, the producer insisted.

The band had never heard the song before. Lightfoot dimmed the lights, strummed the opening chords, and sang. Drummer Barry Keane recalled waiting over a minute and a half before Lightfoot finally nodded him in. “At 1:34, he nods to Keane to come in. And that’s when the thunder comes in. He just makes it up on the spot,” Bacon said.

The result was a one-take performance that stunned everyone present. “The song you hear on the radio is the first time anybody has ever played it,” Bacon explained. “As Barry Keane said, a first take happens once in a blue moon… It’s incredible. That is astonishing. And the key to that is it’s not what you think, it’s what you feel.”

Clipping from the August 8, 1976, Traverse City Record Eagle announcing Lightfoot’s iconic memorial.

A Gift to the Families

The song’s release vaulted Lightfoot’s career, but it also tied him closely to the Fitzgerald families. “He was very respectful to the families who loved the song,” Bacon said. “They bring him backstage for concerts. He’d know their names. He’d stay in touch.”

Bacon recounts one powerful example of that bond. “When Ruth Hudson, the mother of Bruce Hudson, a deckhand, is on her deathbed on the 40th anniversary of the sinking, he is in Whitefish Point, where the [ship’s] bell is, on a phone, calling Ruth Hudson on her deathbed. That’s how close these families ended up being with Gordon Lightfoot.”

The only sign of the wreck immediately after the sinking was a damaged lifeboat washed up on shore. Photo: Picryl

A Legacy in Lyrics

What began as a reluctant sea ballad has become one of the most enduring songs in folk music and the defining cultural memory of the Edmund Fitzgerald. “He is a real hero, this song and his story,” Bacon said.

With The Gales of November, Bacon not only revisits the sinking itself but also shines a light on the ballad that gave the ship’s crew a voice heard far beyond Lake Superior.