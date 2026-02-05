Washtenaw Parent Advisory Committee Seeks Representatives for Local Districts 

The Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD) Parent Advisory Committee (PAC) is currently seeking volunteers to fill open seats for several local school districts. Mandated by Michigan law, the PAC is comprised of parents with children who have active Individualized Education Programs (IEPs). The committee advises the WISD Board of Education on special education plans and serves as a liaison between families and school administration.

Currently, the committee is participating in the state’s Least Restrictive Environment (LRE) monitoring process to evaluate district compliance regarding inclusive education. According to PAC Chairperson Andrea Bennink, the committee serves as the primary designated channel for parent input to the state during these reviews.

Beyond regulatory duties, the committee works to help families navigate complex educational policies.

“Part of how we support parents is breaking down the special education process into layman’s terms. Breaking down some of that educational linguistic barrier,” said PAC Chairperson Andrea Bennink. She emphasized the committee’s role in empowering families: “We are available to listen and to support. We are not advocates, but we will help give you information for you to be able to advocate for your child.”

As of January 2026, the PAC reports representative vacancies in Lincoln Consolidated, Manchester, Ypsilanti Community, and Whitmore Lake, as well as openings for Public School Academies.

Representatives serve two-year terms. The appointment process requires interested parents to contact their local Special Education Director, receive approval from their local Board of Education, and obtain final approval from the WISD Board. The committee meets bi-monthly on the third Tuesday of the month at the WISD Teaching & Learning Center in Ann Arbor; meetings are open to the public.