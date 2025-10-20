The Washtenaw County Jail Celebrates First Commencement for High School and GED Graduates

The Washtenaw County Jail held its first ever graduation ceremony on October 15th. It was an important moment to celebrate the success of the students and strength of a community that believes in second chances.

A partnership program, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD) announced their first Commencement for High School and GED Graduates as part of this effort.

“The milestone celebration honored nine new graduates in person at the ceremony who have earned their high school diploma, GED, or other industry-recognized certificates while incarcerated. In addition, 18 individuals who graduated from the program since 2023 were recognized even though they were unable to be in attendance,” the WCSO and WISD said in their announcement. “While the Washtenaw ISD operates the educational program in the jail, the district also partners with the Ann Arbor Public Schools’ Adult Education department, Washtenaw Community College, Michigan Works! Southeast, Michigan Rehabilitation Services, and Skill and Ability.”

WCSO Sheriff Alyshia Dyer said, “Education is one of the most powerful tools that can change the trajectory of a person’s life. Today, we celebrate not only the success of these students, but also the strength of a community that believes in second chances.”

The Sheriff’s Office and the Washtenaw ISD hope this will be the first of many graduation celebrations inside the jail, as more students are empowered to pursue their education as lifelong learners.

The graduation celebration also served as the WCSO’s kickoff of the I.G.N.I.T.E. program, which aims to reverse the cycle of generational incarceration through education and job training.

WISD Superintendent Naomi Norman agreed with Dyer and said the ceremony celebrated the extraordinary persistence and determination of the graduates.

“We’re proud to celebrate their hard work and accomplishments, and we are grateful to the Sheriff’s Office and all of the partners for their investment in the graduates’ futures,” Norman said.

The WISD said it has provided educational programming in the jail since 2018, by offering young adults ages 18-26 the opportunity to work toward their high school diploma, GED or other credentials. In addition, eligible students also have access to special education services through the WISD.