Washtenaw ISD’s Naomi Norman Named Michigan’s Superintendent Communicator of the Year

At their regularly scheduled board meeting at the end of January, the Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD) Board of Education and the Michigan School Public Relations Association (MSPRA) recognized Superintendent Norman as the MSPRA 2025 Superintendent Communicator of the Year.

The WISD said the award recognizes a practicing superintendent of a public school district or education service agency for outstanding leadership in school public relations and communication.

In her nomination, the WISD said Norman was described as a “remarkable leader whose approach to communication is not only strategic and thoughtful, but grounded in her values of equity, inclusion, and social justice.”

Norman stepped into the district’s top position in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly understood that communication to the WISD community needed to balance transparency, clarity, and empathy.



According to MSPRA’s expert panel of judges, Superintendent Norman:

Understands the value of a year-round, ongoing program of internal and external communication;

Invests in communication tools and training;

Strategically works with the district’s communication professionals;

Practices communication management techniques by building partnerships with staff, the community, and the media; and

Demonstrates excellent personal communication skills such as ethics, honesty, and active listening.

In the announcement about the honor, Mary Jane Tramontin, President of the WISD Board of Education, said, “This award is a well-deserved recognition of Superintendent Norman’s leadership and exceptional communication. She leads with clarity, empathy, and purpose, and this award affirms the impact of her work on behalf of students, families, and our community.”

The WISD said Norman’s nomination “specifically recognized her efforts in 2025 to coordinate a countywide public town hall to discuss education policy and legislation, her use of a district’s weekly internal newsletter, and her leadership in the collective work around expanding Career Technical Education opportunities as powerful examples of her communication skills.”

“I’ve had the privilege of working alongside Naomi during some of the most challenging and transformative years in public education,” Diane Hockett, a WISD Board trustee, said in the announcement. “She understands that communication is leadership, and her ability to navigate complexity with transparency and humanity has earned her the deep trust of her staff, peers, community, and state and national education leaders.”

Ashley Kryscynski, WISD’s Director of Communications and Public Relations, added, “One of Naomi’s greatest strengths as a communicator is the clarity of her vision for all learners. She has an exceptional ability to distill complex or emotionally charged information into messages that are both honest and accessible. She also listens as much as she speaks, and this space for dialogue has helped cultivate a district culture where people feel heard, respected, and informed.”



Norman will be recognized alongside other award winners at MSPRA’s annual conference in March.

Photo: Washtenaw ISD’s Naomi Norman with her honor with the WISD Board and Director of Communications. Photo courtesy of the WISD