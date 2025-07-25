Ribbons, hardworking youth abound at Washtenaw County 4-H show

In between competitions and judging, teens kept busy cleaning, caring for animals and talking with old friends at the Washtenaw County 4‑H Youth Show, which started July 20 and runs 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through July 26. The event features a llama leaping contest, Western horseback riding and a goat skill-a-thon, along with other competitions. The opportunity to see award-winning art, flower arrangements, cooking, sewing, animals and farm products is free to attend and open to the public at the Washtenaw County Farm Council Grounds at 5500 Ann Arbor-Saline Road through Saturday.

photography / Karen Lambert

Chelsea Middle School student Raegan Vargo and her brother Colten Vargo each showed two pigs at the 4-H Youth Show.

photography / Karen Lambert

Despite the heat, youth were hard at work Thursday at the 4-H event.