What Veterans Day Means to Saline

Photo: Commander Eric Engelmeier – photo by Sue Kelch

On November 11, 1918 – the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month – the armistice with Germany went into effect and ended World War I. On that day, Armistice Day was created, and in 1926 became a national holiday.

World War I was once thought of as the “war to end all wars”, but World War II and the Korean Conflict soon followed. Because of continued global conflicts and WWI veterans passing on, Armistice Day was more appropriately renamed Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all veterans.

And honor their veterans is what Saline does. Just take a walk downtown and see all the flags and banners of those who have served. I travelled around Saline to find the different ways Saline shows appreciation. Here is what I found…

Saline Shows Appreciation for Their Veterans

Saline First United Methodist Church (FUMC) FUMC held a card making workshop and distributed 200 cards to the Veterans Administration Hospital, and FUMC Women made red, white, and blue quilts for American House.

United Methodist Women making red white and blue quilts for veterans courtesy of FUMC

Saline Area Senior Center (SASC) Every year the SASC hosts an event to honor veterans. This year they will be serving lunch on Veterans Day and will feature retired Brigadier General Carol Ann Fausone from Legal Help for Veterans, PLLC. This event is always free to veterans, with a small fee for those who would like to attend.

Saline Kiwanis Club The Saline Kiwanis Club began their Fly the Flag program two years ago, providing flags for 6 holidays each year: Memorial Day, Flag Day, July Fourth, Labor Day, September 11, and Veterans Day. The cost is $40 a year, and includes installation (a PVC tube in the ground) and flag placement. The flags provided are made in the USA by the Flagpole Company in Onsted, Michigan.

Dan, a new flag owner states, “I’m always impressed by people that want to do simple things to bring us together. The flag project is something that displays our commonality – a link to the heritage we all share as citizens, whether new to the country or here for generations. It shows our neighbors we delight in having this in common with one another.”

Saline Businesses Commemorate Veterans Day

Many businesses around Saline offer veteran discounts (please provide proper credentials).

For example, Dan’s Tavern offers a Veterans discount daily. On Veterans Day, Brewed Awakenings is offering a 15% discount along with a free chocolate chip cookie for every order. Owner Kim Kaster explains, “I appreciate veterans so much! They are the reason we have the freedoms we do!” This sentiment is echoed all throughout the Saline business community, so be sure to check with your favorite local business and see what they may offer.

Oakwood Cemetery photo by Sue Kelch

Saline American Legion – Veterans First, Community Always

“Founded by an Act of Congress after World War I, The American Legion fiercely advocates for the unique needs of every generation of veterans, service members, and their families who pledge to protect our nation.” This is the mission of the American Legion mission. And the Saline American Legion works hard to fulfill that mission.

The Saline American Legion is made up of volunteers from the Legion, Sons of the American Legion, and American Legion Auxiliary. By the numbers, Saline American Legion has a little over 240 members; the Sons have a little over 250, and the Auxiliary has about 185, for a total of a little over 600. These numbers include members who may have moved away, but can use their membership in any Legion around the world.

I had an opportunity to sit down with Commander Eric Engelmeier, who has been a member of the American Legion since 1993.

Speaking of his service, Eric comments that he was commissioned in May 1986 and served in the Military Police Corps. After serving 30 years Eric retired in 2016 as a Colonel.

I asked Eric what brought him to the Legion. Eric begins by saying, “So pretty much after I retired, because I was in my 50s, this place needed help so I came on to see what I could do. I got voted onto the board so I started running the day-to-day operation of this place. We weren’t in great shape at first, but we turned a corner, built our coffers back up, and we integrated into the city again.”

Eric continues “We have some great veteran service officers that do wonderful things for our vets,” and Eric is pleased to see them come to the legion to sit down with members and assist with veterans’ benefits.

Eric is devoted to his Commander position at the Legion, juggling many balls in the air of offering care and support for veterans while organizing multiple community events and activities. As we were talking, Eric would sometimes help a member or other volunteers who had inquiries or needed information about ongoing projects. His passion for service is evident.

“We do a lot with the community. We run the Memorial Day parade and help support the holiday parade. After the Memorial Day Parade, we serve a picnic lunch that’s free. Most of the food is donated by Robison-Bahnmiller funeral home with the Legion contributing, and the Legion preps it all.”

The Legion also puts the markers on graves in 7 cemeteries in the local area including Benton, Lodi, Oakhill, Oakwood, St James, Union District, and York Township. Eric explains “the graves are marked on a list, and the city is working on a map so everyone will know where the veteran is. When new veterans come in, the city will let us know. We put US veteran markers into the ground and then the flag goes in.”

“The biggest project the Legion does is putting the flags out by the banners on Main Street. While the cemetery flags are stored here at the Legion, the big ones – 150 of them – are in rented storage across the street.”

Eric talks about how local businesses helped out tremendously with obtaining these flags. “Jim Junga from ACE hardware got ACE to bring the price down of the flags for an outstanding price. Chelsea Lumber provided all the hardware which they negotiated with the manufacturer to donate. Ultimately a $6,000 budget got trimmed down to $2,000.”

When Eric was asked what Veterans Day means to him, he replied “I always bring it up to our veterans, you are the 1% that served my country. You’re out doing it, and we appreciate that. Think of the guys that went right out of school, how many signed up. You got to join and did what it takes to keep this nation going. I’m proud of you, the nation is proud of you. Without people like you we would not be here.”

Saline Main Street Veteran Honor Banner Program

The Saline Main Street Veteran Honor Banner Program began in 2019. I spoke to several families who have honor banners placed up and down Main Street. The following is how, in their own words, they feel about honoring veterans.

-Tom Groom

“Originally, I joined the Army Dental Corps right after graduating from dental school to gain experience. My intention was to stay a couple of years and then go back to our home in Maryland and set up practice. My ‘couple of years’ turned into 35 years and the primary reason I stayed was the amazing people I met.”

“The men and women of today’s volunteer Army don’t join for the money. They join because of a sense of pride and patriotism. They stay because of a sense of duty. Apparently being exposed to that way of life and living on Army installations rubbed off on our six kids. All are super patriotic and in fact the oldest four all followed me into the Army.”

“Our two oldest girls went into the Army Medical Corps; Kelly became an Army surgeon and Laura an Army nurse. The two oldest boys, Brooks and Christian, became Army Rangers.”

“Their experience has been much more challenging than mine with our country’s involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan and with their multiple deployments. My kids and I all believe that we live in an incredible country that is protected by the sacrificial service of our military. To me, Veterans Day is a chance to say thank you to all those who serve.”

Groom family veterans courtesy of T. Groom

-J.P. DiMaggio

“I’m always happy to speak about my father, Samuel J. DiMaggio, who lived in Saline from 1962 until his death in 2009 at age 92.”

“He was drafted and already in the Army (32nd Division) when Pearl Harbor happened and, thus, was among the first group of American soldiers to travel overseas to fight the Japanese. He saw extensive combat in Buna, New Guinea and the Philippine Islands. Among other things, he received a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Philippine Liberation Medal.”

“My sisters and I are pleased that our father is part of Saline’s Veterans Banner Program. It’s great to honor all of the city’s sons and daughters who served.”

“My father was proud of what he did in World War II, but always said that he wouldn’t have wished what he went through on anyone. While others called him a war hero, he was like many men of the Greatest Generation when he said that he simply did his job for his country – and the real heroes were those who didn’t return.”

J.P. DiMaggio pictured with his father Sam DiMaggio and bronze medal – photo by Sue Kelch

-Steve and Deb Elmore

“Steve and I sponsored an honor banner to recognize our son Chief Warrant Officer Matthew Elmore, USA Retired. (SHS Class of 1996) Matt served in the Army for over 20 years and received excellent training and education. He had five combat tours and two overseas tours. He worked hard and made a difference in all he did.”

“Our families have a rich heritage of military service going back to the beginnings of American independence. We have 15 veterans in our immediate family, including three whose lives were cut short by the effects of their wartime experiences. We hold fast to tradition and the observance of all our nation’s holidays, but Memorial Day and Veterans Day are particularly moving moments for us each year.”

“I can only imagine the lives and stories of the young men and women pictured on the banners displayed in uptown Saline. I love that our city expresses the pride and honor for our veterans so prominently each Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Thank you for featuring these days of remembrance. Not everyone understands or appreciates service to our country and all that it means. I am proud of our community for recognizing our veterans in such a prominent way.”

Steve and Deb Elmore with their son Matt Elmore Saline Banner – photo by Sue Kelch

So what does Veterans Day mean to me? I am always reminded of part of the piece written by Charles M. Province, (It is the Soldier) – “…It is the soldier, not the reporter who has given us freedom of the press. It is the soldier, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech…”

I am proud of the Saline community for honoring our veterans – whether by offering discounts or activities, sending cards, displaying our flag, or providing much needed services and programs.

To our sons and daughters who served so honorably, thank you for keeping us safe and free. To those who paid the ultimate price, we honor you and gratefully call you heroes.

Thank you for your service.

For more information on the Saline American Legion or to make a donation, contact them at salineamericanlegion@gmail.com or call at 734.429.7310. Also visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SalineAmericanLegion/

For more information on the Ann Arbor VA, go to www.va.gov/ann-arbor-health-care/

For more information on the Kiwanis Fly the Flag program, go to www.kiwanisclubofsaline.com

Saline Main Street Veterans Honor Banner program: Applications are accepted every spring. If you are interested in participating in the program, please view the enclosed guidelines: 2024 revised application form – fillable.pdf

If you’re interested in attending the Saline Area Senior Center Veterans Day luncheon, go to www.salineseniors.org.