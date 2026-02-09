Ann Arbor Trout Unlimited Offers $500 Sponsorships for Michigan Youth Trout Camp

The Michigan Trout Unlimited Youth Conservation and Trout Camp is an immensely fun and rewarding program that brings teenagers from around Michigan to the banks of the Au Sable. They spend five days learning about and participating in stream conservation projects and learning how to fish for trout. If you or a teenager you know (age 13-16) might be interested, just have them watch this remarkable video:

Ann Arbor Trout Unlimited will provide $500 toward the $1000 cost of the camp for up to four teens who want to attend the camp this summer, June 22-26.

To qualify:

Apply to the Trout Camp, which you can do online: https://michigantucamp.org/camper-application/ You should do this as soon as possible, as the Camp accepts applicants on a first-come, first-serve basis. Indicate on your application that you are applying for an AATU sponsorship. To apply for an AATU sponsorship, contact AATU fundraising chair Rick Hall at [email protected] . Some preference is given to applicants who are TU members but it is not required. (Annual membership dues for a teen are only $14.)

For more information, see the Michigan TU Trout Camp website: https://michigantucamp.org/

Photo: Past attendee, Ben Munson, at the Michigan TU Trout Camp. Courtesy of MTU