Area Cross Country Teams Compete at First SEC Jamboree

The area cross country team competed in the first SEC jamboree of the season at Willow Metropark Tuesday.

The first jamboree is different than the others because all the teams in the Red and White divisions compete against each other for points.

In the boys’ race, Saline finished first with 43 points, while Dexter was second with 105, and Chelsea tenth with 245.

Brennan LaRusso led Saline with a 4th-place finish with a time of 16:30.2, while Saman Meshinchi was sixth in 16:40.7.

Jacob Szalay placed eighth in 16:54.9, Collin Eckermann12th in 17:04.4, and Carlos Basulto rounded out the top five in 13th with a PR of 17:05.1.

Wesley Rogan was 14th in 17:07.2, Jack Klein 17th in 17:22.8, Jacob Cole 31st in 17:51.4, and James Gage 35th in 18″01.3.

Dexter was led by the firth-place finish of Julian Linebaugh in 16:38.6.

Caleb Snyder was seventh in 16:42.9 and Coen Hill set a new PR with a 29th-place finish in 17:46.2.

Landon Whitehead was 30th in 17:49.2, Matthew Casavant 36th with a PR of 18:01.6, Nicholas Reiser 37th in 18:02.9, Nick Martens in 18:48.8, and Scott Smith 65th in 18:58.7.

Henry Fredenberg led Chelsea with a 24th-place finish in 17:35.5, while Owen Thorburn was 44th in 18:18.5.

Linus Helzerman placed 56th in 18:45.4 and Mason Maley set a new PR with a 67th-place finish in 19:07.6.

Dylan Hodges finished 68th in 19:09.3, Brant Maley 74th in 19:15.5, Miles Dell 77th in 19:21.8, Leo Alafita 83rd in 19:44.3, Eric Cameron 84th in 19:48.3, and Sam Clifton 88th in 20:04.9.

The girls race saw Saline finish second with 33 points, Chelsea fifth with 68, and Dexter eighth with 107.

Saline freshman McKinley Jones continues to amaze in the early stages of her career with another PR of 18:39.4 and finished second overall.

Not to be outdone, freshman Savannah Staton set a new PR with a fifth-place finish in 18:54.8.

Corynn Gady was 11th in 20:00.7 and Lillian Schlack 12th in 20:03.1.

Katarina Munson places 14th in 20:23.9, Grace Roth 18th in 20:32.1, Adelynn Turck 25th in 21:07.9, Mackenzie Sellenraad 26th in 21:08, Sophie Roth 33rd in 21:53.7, and Abby Roth 37th in 22:21.3.

Chelsea was led by Natalia DeMea with a 17th place finish in 20:29.3 and Samantha Bieber 29th in 21:27.3.

Lauren Thompson was 42nd in 22:34, Josie Jackson 63rd in 24:04.2, and Christina Roberts 73rd in 24:58.1 to round out the top five.

Mireille Hunter was 77th in 25:36.1, Eve Wagner 86th in 26:38, Aurora Welling 90th in 27:15.1, and Kaitlin Kubicki 98th in 29:07.8.

Alena Blumberg led Dexter with a 19th place finish in 20:37.1 and Layla Blumberg was 27th in 21:09.5.

Kodie Snyder was 31st in 21:49.5, Hannah Sisson 36th in 22:16.2, and Amelia Cribbins 44th in 22:42.3.

Jillian Lower placed 48th in 22:46.8, Olivia Shaieb 57th in 23:35.4, and Avery Hoeft 96th in 28:19.5.