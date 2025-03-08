Dexter Girls’ Roll to Third Straight District Title

The Dexter girls’ basketball team advanced to this week’s D1 regionals after taking down Saline 49-36 in the district finals at Ann Arbor Pioneer Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts are just one of three teams to defeat the Hornets this season, but Dexter did it three times with the win Friday night.

Dexter jumped out to an 11-6 lead after one and the game stayed close in the second with the Dreadnaughts leading 22-16 at halftime.

The Dreadnaughts got hot in the third with four triples and outscored the Hornets 18-6 to pull away for a 40-22 lead after three.

Saline tried to battle back in the fourth, but Dexter held them off to celebrate the district title with the win.

Addison Chase led Dexter with 15 points, including a pair of triples in the third when the Dreads blew the game open.

Addy Wylie scored seven in the big third quarter and finished with 14 points.

Alena Blumberg gave the Dreads a spark in the first half with seven and finished with 12 points, while Kendall Cabana added six and Layla Blumberg two.

The win was also the 100th career win at Dexter for head coach Lauren Thompson.

Keira Roehm finished with 15 points to lead Saline. Kadyn Maida chipped in with ten points, Halle Powell nine, and Ayla Stager two.

Saline finished its season with an 18-6 overall record.

Dexter improved to 18-6 overall and will have its hands full at the D1 regional at Howell Monday when they face second-ranked Belleville (23-1) at 5:30 PM.

Photos by Dawn McCann