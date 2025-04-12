Saline Baseball Remains Undefeated at 6-0

The Saline baseball team completed a perfect 5-0 week with a doubleheader sweep of South Lyon Saturday to improve to 6-0 overall on the season.

The Hornets took the opener 5-1 behind the strong pitching of Ryder Concannon.

Concannon struck out nine and allowed two hits in five inning of work for the win on the mound.

The game was scoreless after two when Colton Tousa drove in a pair of runs with a single for a 2-0 lead in the third.

Saline plated three more runs in the fourth to push the lead to 5-0.

Brendan Warwinsky drove in a run with a single and Johnny Arvai followed with a two-run single for the Hornets.

Concannon and AJ Hayes did the rest on the mound as Saline held on for the win.

Tousa and Arvai had two hits and two rbi each to lead the offensive attack.

Warwinsky added a hit and rbi, Hunter Easton one hit, and Matt Bachran a hit and run scored.

Saline blew open a close game with three runs in the fourth to take the second game of the doubleheader 9-3.

Devin Lilley powered the offense with three hits, including a home run and a rbi.

Matt Mareno had two hits and two runs scored, while Noah Reeves added two hits and a rbi.

Isaac Furlong, Brady Clark, and Tousa had a hit and rbi each.

Lilley also took the win on the mound with six innings of work with three strikeouts.

The Hornets began league play by taking a three-game series from Pioneer.

Saline swept a doubleheader Monday 7-5 and 3-0.

The opener saw the Hornets score twice in the eighth inning to take the win.

Reeves finished with two hits and two rbi, including the game-winning hit in the eighth.

Nolan Klein added two hits and three rbi, and Tousa had two hits, and a run scored.

Concannon and Easton had a hit and rbi each, while Warwinsky had a hit and run scored.

Klein earned the win in relief for Saline.

Mareno was stellar on the mound with 12 strikeouts in six innings, but Pioneer scored four times in the seventh to send the game to extra innings.

Reeves and Hayes combined for a four-hitter and 12 strikeouts in the 3-0 win in the second game.

Concannon had two hits and a rbi, while Tousa, Reeves, and Arvai had one hit each.

Saline came from behind to finish the sweep 7-4 Wednesday.

The Hornets trailed 3-1 after four, but scored three in the fifth and three in the sixth to pull out the win.

Concannon had a huge day at the plate with two doubles and five rbi.

Reeves and Tousa had two hits each, while Bachran and Easton had a hit and rbi each.

Liam Ginocchio picked up the win on the mound for Saline.