Saline Softball Splits Season Opening DH

The Saline softball team opened the 2025 season by splitting a doubleheader with Carleton Airport on a cold wet Saturday morning.

The Hornets took the opener 6-1.

Saline did not take long to get things going with a single by Ashley Malinczak and run-scoring double by Reese Rupert.

A pair of walks loaded the basses, but Airport got out of the jam to keep the score 1-0.

Airport tied the game in the third, but Saline went back on top with a three-run homer by Sydney Hastings for a 4-1 lead in the fourth.

Ava Stripp added a run-scoring single and Jessi Phillips bunted in a run in the seventh for the 6-1 final.

Stripp earned the win in the circle with 11 strikeouts and allowed three hits.

Gracie Waldrop led Saline with a pair of hits, while Hastings had the home run and three rbi.

Rupert, Stripp, and Phelps each had a hit and rbi, while Malinczak had a hit and run scored.

Despite outhitting Airport 8-4, the Hornets dropped the second game 3-2.

Airport scored a run in the first, but a Stripp two run shot put the Hornets on top 2-1 in the third.

A run in the third for Airport tied the game at two and an unearned run in the fifth

Saline picked up singles in the sixth and seventh innings but could not push the tying run across and fell to 1-1 on the season.

Stripp led the offense with three hits, including the home run and two rbi.

Hastings, Waldrop, Elizabeth Onyskin, and Lucy Winters had one hit each for Saline.