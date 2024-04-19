Saline Track and Field Cruises Past Monroe

Cover- STN File Photo

The Saline boys’ and girls’ track teams barely broke a sweat Tuesday night as both Hornets teams cruised to wins over Monroe.

The boys won 105-32 and the girls 108-28 as both improved to 3-0 in the SEC Red.

The Saline boys took first in al but three events against the Trojans.

Leonardo Ignacio took first in four events, winning the 200, the 110 hurdles, the high jump, and was part of the winning 4×200 relay team with Cruz Hanson, Caleb Washington, and Christopher Ignacio.

Truman Johnson won the 1600 and 3200, while Washington was second in the 300 hurdles and was part of the winning 4×400 with Ayden Burton, Andrew Black, and Preston Lynn.

James Rush won the 100 and part of the winning 4×100 with Nick Gurnas, Jarrell Marshall, and Josh Folk. Hanson won the 400, Camden Pawlick the shot put, Jake Rogatz, Andrew Irgang, Archie Patterson, and Raymond Jckson the 4×800, Youssef Jarouche the long jump, and Malik Eisemann and Andrew Burns toed for the top spot in the pole vault.

The girls were just as dominant in their win over Monroe.

Charlotte Warren won the 100 and Jordan Wickham the 400. Katarina Munson won the 400, Grace Roth the 800, Sophie Roth the 1600, and Corynn Gady the 3200.

Shyla Smith won the 100 hurdles, , while Sophia Xiao won the pole vault.

Mallory Platzer finished first in the shot put and discus, and Mahalia Staton finished first in the long jump.

Saline won all four relays with Warren, Wickham, Neva Rognes, and Hannah Ross winning the 4×100, Lola Lange, Evalyn Ledy, Wickham, and Warren the 4×200, Lillian Schlack, Gady, Mackenzie Sellenraad, and Sophie Roth the 4×400, and Sophie Roth, Abby Roth, Grace Roth, and Emma Allis the 4×800.