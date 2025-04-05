Saline Baseball Opens with Win over Ida

The Saline baseball team opened the 2025 season with a 4-1 opening day win over Ida Friday, April 4.

The Hornets scored three times in the bottom of the first with just one hit to take a 3-0 lead.

Saline took advantage of a pair of walks, a hit batter, and an Ida error to score the three runs.

Ida got one back in the fourth to cut the lead to 3-1, but a Ryder Concannon double plated a run to make it 4-1 in the sixth.

The Blue Streaks threatened by loading the bases with one out with a single and two walks, AJ Hayes struck out the final two batters to end the game.

Saline could muster just two hits in the game, but it was enough for the win.

Noah Reeves had a hit and run scored, while Concannon had the rbi-double for Saline.

Hunter Easton also drove in a run with a groundout.

Cole Kreuzer earned the win on the mound with four strikeouts, while Concannon struck out five in two innings of work.