April 05, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

Mike Williamson

SalineSaline High SchoolSaline SportsSports

Saline Baseball Opens with Win over Ida

Hornets, Saline Athletics, Saline Baseball

The Saline baseball team opened the 2025 season with a 4-1 opening day win over Ida Friday, April 4.

The Hornets scored three times in the bottom of the first with just one hit to take a 3-0 lead.

Saline took advantage of a pair of walks, a hit batter, and an Ida error to score the three runs.

 Ida got one back in the fourth to cut the lead to 3-1, but a Ryder Concannon double plated a run to make it 4-1 in the sixth.

The Blue Streaks threatened by loading the bases with one out with a single and two walks, AJ Hayes struck out the final two batters to end the game.

Saline could muster just two hits in the game, but it was enough for the win.

Noah Reeves had a hit and run scored, while Concannon had the rbi-double for Saline.

Hunter Easton also drove in a run with a groundout.

Cole Kreuzer earned the win on the mound with four strikeouts, while Concannon struck out five in two innings of work.

Latest articles

Bear Traps and Bonding: A Conversation with Clueless Escape Rooms Owner Larry Edwards

Chuck Colby

Saline Baseball Opens with Win over Ida

Mike Williamson

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News