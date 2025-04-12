Saline Softball Wins Three of Four

The Saline softball team improved to 4-2 on the season ater winning three of four games last week.

The Hornets opened the week by taking a pair of games from Pioneer 17-0 and 15-0.

Saline used a big ten run fourth inning to put the game away in the opener.

Abby Curtis tossed a four-inning perfect game, striking out 11.

The Hornets pounded out 12 hits, led by three by Reese Rupert to go along with three rbi and four runs scored.

Gracie Waldrop record a pair of hits and three rbi, while Sydney Hastings had a double and triple and drove in two runs.

Ava Stripp added two hits and two rbi, and Elizabeth Onyskin had a hit and rbi.

Saline scored six times in the second inning to take a 7-0 lead and cruised in the nightcap.

Stripp had a huge game with a home run, triple and six rbi.

Gabby Deveau chipped in with three hits and an rbi, while Hastings had two hits and two rbi.

Rupert recorded a double and two rbi and Waldrop two hits and an rbi.

Zosia Mazur added two hits, Lucy Winters chipped in with a hit and run scored, Casy Griffin two hits and two rbi, and Ashley Malinczak one hit for Saline. Harper Grambau strock out three and Mazur six for Saline.

The Hornets held off a stubborn Pinckney team 4-0 Wednesday.

Hastings and Onyskin smacked home runs for the Hornets, while Malinczak added two hits. Griffin had a hit and rbi, while Winters had one hit.

Curtis and Grambau struck out eight each in the game for the Hornets.

Saline dropped a tough 2-1 decision to Mercy Saturday.

Rupert led the offense with two hits and a rbi, while Mazur and Griffin had one hit each.

Curtis struck out 11 and Grambau six in the circle for Saline.