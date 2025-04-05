Saline Girls’ Lacrosse Moves to 3-0 on the Season

Coming off a record-breaking season, the Saline girls’ lacrosse team has opened 2025 in a big way with three straight wins.

The Hornets defeated Salem 12-3 Friday night for their third straight win.

Saline took control early with 11 first half goals and cruised past the Rocks.

Five different Hornets scored first-period goals to give Saline a 5-1 lead.

Saline continued to pour it on in the second quarter with six more goals for an 11-1 halftime lead and cruised in the second half.

Lucy Sweeny scored four goals to lead the Hornets offense.

Nora Stevenson and Campbell Murphy tallied two goals each, while Julianna Marini, Anna Shingle, Ayla Stager, and Sienna Trier scored one apiece.

Saline defeated Haslett in a high-scoring affair 19-13 earlier in the week.

Carly Pufpaf had a huge night with seven goals for the Hornets.

Sweeny had another big game with five goals, while Stager added four.

Before the spring break the Hornets took down Father Gabriel Richard 17-5.

Pufpaf led the way with six goals. Murphy chipped in with four goals, while Sweeny had three, and Stager and Marini two each.

