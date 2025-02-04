Saline High School Esports Succeeds at State Competition

In a matter of sixteen months, Saline High School (SHS) has become one of the best in the state in esports. At the Michigan High School Esports League Fall 2024 Season Championships at Michigan State University in December, the Saline teams took in a state championship in Mario Kart, a runner-up and a top four finisher in VALORANT and a top eight in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Four students also earned All-State over this past season.

Esports or electronic sports are organized video game competitions.

The SHS teams were recognized for their success in esports at a Saline Area Schools Board of Education school meeting in January. Saline Superintendent Steve Laatsch introduced Saline’s esports coach and players while detailing their incredible season.

The state championships featured teams from high schools around Michigan battling it out in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Rocket League, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and VALORANT.

Looking over the season, Laatsch said eight Saline teams combined for an overall record of 46 wins and 27 losses. Four of those teams qualified for the state championship, which is more than any other school in the state.

The four all state players from Saline are Ben Burke, Dominic Mathews, Marco Matthews and Anthony Williams.

Laatsch said he went to the state championships to see the action and what impressed him most was the team work and collaboration. He said he saw a lot of encouragement happening amongst the team members.

He said it’s fair to say Saline has one of most the successful esports programs in Michigan. Citing the support of Laatsch and considering he is retiring at the end of the school year, the esports players and coach gifted him his own team jersey at the school board meeting.

Going before the school board, Saline Area Schools teacher and esports coach Steve Vasiloff said this is truly a student-led and centered team. He said he and the other coaches might provide an environment for them to work to improve, but all the credit goes to the esports athletes. He said the idea for this program was introduced 16 months and from then it was able to grow through the help from the other staff members, parents and friends.

Photo: Saline’s esports athletes and coach with school board members and staff. Photo courtesy of Saline Area Schools