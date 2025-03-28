Students from Dexter and Saline high schools Honored by the Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter of the NDAR

Two local high school students have been honored as outstanding high school seniors who exemplify the qualities of good citizenship within their homes, schools and communities.

In announcement on March 27, the Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) in Ann Arbor, said the recipients of the 2024-2025 DAR Good Citizen Award from local high schools includes Daphne Grant of Dexter High School and Grace Oberski of Saline High School.

The other local Good Citizen Awards winners are:

Laura Blair, Manchester High School

Wyatt Ellis Caplinger, Pioneer High School

Lydia Stefanovski, Whitmore Lake High School

The Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest

According to DAR, the Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest was created in 1934, and is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The students are selected by their high school faculty and the criteria for selection encompass Dependability, Service, Leadership and Patriotism. Five area schools participated including Chelsea, Dexter, Pioneer, Saline and Whitmore Lake High Schools as they have in the past.

The Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter said the students had the opportunity to compete for the state and national Good Citizen Award by writing a timed essay focusing on how service fosters community and strengthens American identity.

Dexter’s Grant was selected as the distinguished candidate for Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter’s candidate for the State of Michigan DAR Good Citizen Award.

The Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter said, “Once a student is chosen as their school’s DAR Good Citizen the student is invited to participate in the scholarship portion of the program. This consists of a personal statement and an essay. Student participation in the scholarship portion of the program is optional. The scholarship winner at the state level receives $500 and the regional winner receives a cash award of $500. The national winner receives a $5,000 DAR scholarship.”

The local chapter presented a DAR pin, certificate, check and copy of 1776 by David McCullough to each high school winner.

More about the Winners

Here’s some background, provided by the local chapter, about the local winners:

Daphne Grant is s National Honor Society member since 10th grade, Daphne has completed over 195 hours of community service and is a Presidential Volunteer Service Award Bronze recipient, on track for Silver. She chaired the Prom & Ceremonies Committee and actively supports local events, including bicentennial celebrations and historical society flea markets.

She has served two years as Key Club secretary, organizing charity drives and community initiatives, and is a Peer Mentor for Special Olympics, guiding young athletes during practices and competitions.

A standout three-sport athlete, Daphne is a four-year varsity letter winner in Field Hockey, leading her team as senior captain to back-to-back Division 2 State Championships (2022, 2023) and an SEC Championship (2023). She also captains the Women’s Lacrosse team, earning Scholar-Athlete honors, an SEC Sportsmanship Award, and Academic All-State recognition. Additionally, she is a two-year member of the Washtenaw United Ice Hockey Team, helping secure the 2024 Division 2 State Championship and earning All-State honors in 11th grade.

Beyond athletics, Daphne is a four-year member of Dexter High School’s Descant Choir, serving as a senior section leader, and has held a part-time job where she was certified to train new employees.

Looking ahead, she aspires to become a clinical psychologist with hopes of owning a therapy practice. Daphne’s passion for caring for others stems from being the caretaker of her mother who has multiple sclerosis.

Daphne is the daughter of Jeffrey and Sheila Grant and was nominated by her high school counselor, Brandy Jacobs.

Grace Oberski is Saline High School’s Good Citizen winner. She is the daughter of Mike and Mandy Oberski.

A dedicated student-athlete, Grace has excelled in both varsity cross country and track and field, earning All-State and Academic All-State honors while also serving as a team captain of track and field. Even while recovering from injury, she remained committed to her team, functioning somewhat as an assistant coach, but demonstrating resilience and an unwavering team spirit.

Beyond athletes, Grace is actively involved in numerous school and community organizations. She is a member of the Red Cross Club, Link Crew, SADD and DECA, where she is competing today. Additionally she is a 4-H participant and serves as a student representative for the Foundation for Saline Area Schools. Her commitment to service extends to her volunteer work at Camp Geneva, further showcasing her dedication to making a difference.

Grace’s leadership and positive influence do not go unnoticed. Corbin Brown, Saline High School Track & Field Coach, describes her as bringing positive energy, resilience, and dedication – not only to her team but also her academics. Mr. Brown states these qualities will undoubtedly serve her well as she pursues her next chapter at college, where she plans to run track and study exercise science with the goal of becoming a sports medicine physician’s assistant.

Grace is not only a remarkable student but also an exceptional individual who will leave a lasting impact on any endeavor she chooses to pursue.

Photo 1 courtesy of DAR

Photo 2: Daphne Grant with her parents. Courtesy of DAR

Photo 3: Grace Oberski. Courtesy of DAR