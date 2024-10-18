Saline’s Forfeiture of 3 Games of the Varsity Football Season Will Stand

Saline Area Schools appeal to the MHSAA asking it to overturn the forfeited games has been denied.

At the direction of the Saline Board of Education, SAS Superintendent Stephen Laatsch submitted an appeal to the Michigan High School Athletic Association on Oct. 9. The Sun Times News asked the school district on Oct. 17 if there was an update.

Jackelyn Martin, SAS Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations, told STN:

“At the direction of the Saline Area Schools Board of Education, Superintendent Laatsch submitted an appeal to MHSAA last week related to the three-game forfeitures of the Varsity Football team. MHSAA reviewed the appeal and determined the penalties, including the forfeiture of the first three games of the season, will stand without modification.”

It was on Oct. 1 when this situation came into focus after Laatsch sent out a message to varsity football families stating, “When residency concerns that potentially impacted athletic eligibility were brought to the attention of Athletic Director Mantha and me, we investigated, and in the interest of honesty and integrity, self-reported those concerns to the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA).”

He said then that “Failure to establish residency pursuant to MHSAA guidelines and residency fraud are serious infractions. As a result of these infractions, our Saline HS Varsity Football team will unfortunately be forfeiting the first three games of the 2024 varsity football season.”

Since then the school district said it has “held extensive discussions to revise our internal processes to prevent similar situations in the future. Greater safeguards with our Enrollment Office, Athletic Department, and compliance officer will help ensure this never happens again.”

Over the past two weeks, members of the football team as well as community members have gone before the school board asking the district to appeal the decision. As of Oct. 17, Saline Varsity Football’s record stands at 4 wins and 3 losses.

photo: Isaac Furlong speaks at the Oct. 8 Saline school board meeting. photo courtesy of Saline Area Schools