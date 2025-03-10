March 11, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

Lonnie Huhman

CommunityCountyEducationFeatured EducationSalineSaline EducationSportsWashtenaw County

Saline Area Schools Moving Ahead with Athletic Review

Athletic Department, Saline Area Schools

In the next step in the process to conduct a third party review of the athletic department, Saline Area Schools (SAS) has narrowed down who they want to conduct the review. Looking at three proposals for this job, the Saline Board of Education picked one consulting firm to enter into negotiations with.

Of the three, the school board selected 53 Athletic Consulting, LLC.

53 Athletic Consulting’s proposal to Saline opened this way:

Based on the mission of Saline Area Schools to “instill in students the desire for lifelong learning,” the following proposal to evaluate and review the SAS athletic department is being formally submitted to the SAS Board of Education on January 7, 2025. Using action research and program evaluation models, a comprehensive, thorough, and transparent review of the SAS Athletic Department will be conducted. This includes at a minimum, an analysis of the following:

● Compliance with required federal, state and association regulations

● Athletic department climate and culture

● Personnel hiring, mentoring, and evaluation

● Athletic department protocols, processes and procedures

● Accountability within the Athletic Department

● Leadership, innovation, and program development and assessment

● Metrics and standards of success and outcomes

● Communication and public outreach

● Resource allocation and fundraising

● Operations and facilities management

Another part of the proposal said they will seek stakeholder input and surveys – “which might include meeting with the following: Superintendent, High School Principal, Athletic Department Administration, Athletic Trainer, Title IX Coordinator, Coaches, Student Athletes, Booster Club Members, and Parents and any other SAS leadership or interested parties.”

The cost estimate put forth by this consulting firm is $12,000.

The district will negotiate with 53 Athletic Consulting to set a scope of work and price.

Latest articles

CPD Weekly Report, 3-11-25

Doug Marrin

Saline Area Schools Moving Ahead with Athletic Review

Lonnie Huhman

UPCOMING EVENTS

[MEC id="32288" ]

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News