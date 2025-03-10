Saline Area Schools Moving Ahead with Athletic Review

In the next step in the process to conduct a third party review of the athletic department, Saline Area Schools (SAS) has narrowed down who they want to conduct the review. Looking at three proposals for this job, the Saline Board of Education picked one consulting firm to enter into negotiations with.

Of the three, the school board selected 53 Athletic Consulting, LLC.

53 Athletic Consulting’s proposal to Saline opened this way:

Based on the mission of Saline Area Schools to “instill in students the desire for lifelong learning,” the following proposal to evaluate and review the SAS athletic department is being formally submitted to the SAS Board of Education on January 7, 2025. Using action research and program evaluation models, a comprehensive, thorough, and transparent review of the SAS Athletic Department will be conducted. This includes at a minimum, an analysis of the following:

● Compliance with required federal, state and association regulations

● Athletic department climate and culture

● Personnel hiring, mentoring, and evaluation

● Athletic department protocols, processes and procedures

● Accountability within the Athletic Department

● Leadership, innovation, and program development and assessment

● Metrics and standards of success and outcomes

● Communication and public outreach

● Resource allocation and fundraising

● Operations and facilities management

Another part of the proposal said they will seek stakeholder input and surveys – “which might include meeting with the following: Superintendent, High School Principal, Athletic Department Administration, Athletic Trainer, Title IX Coordinator, Coaches, Student Athletes, Booster Club Members, and Parents and any other SAS leadership or interested parties.”

The cost estimate put forth by this consulting firm is $12,000.

The district will negotiate with 53 Athletic Consulting to set a scope of work and price.