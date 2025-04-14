Book Brigade Passed Books Down Main Street, Chelsea as Serendipity Books Relocates

Community News

Serendipity Books relocated from Middle Street to Main Street yesterday, Sunday, April 13th in a moving and dramatic show of community support and togetherness.

With the help of around 300 volunteers, Serendipity Books moved 9100 books and hundreds of boxes in just under 2 hours.

MIchelle Tuplin, bookstore owner said, “I know the Chelsea community is strong, and Serendipity Books enjoys a central space in that community but to see what that means in action, to see people come together, to hear the laughter and the singing and the new conversations, to see friendships springing up as people chatted about the books they passed, it was a sight to behold for sure. Home is where we make it and Chelsea is our home.”

Although one human chain was planned, the turnout was so extraordinary that two chains quickly formed. Two human chains lined the street, with friends and neighbors passing books hand to hand.

As Tuplin explained, “Although it was very tempting to pass larger bundles of books or even small boxes, passing the books one by one allowed us to be as inclusive as possible. It also allowed us to maintain the bookstore categories and alphabetical order. Unboxing and arranging books after a traditional move using boxes is such a time-consuming, challenging task that we managed to avoid by this gargantuan community effort.”

Serendipity Books will now be closed to put the finishing touches to the new space. The bookstore will reopen on Thursday, April 24th for an evening author event, followed by a grand opening on Saturday, April 26th, which is Independent Bookstore Day.

Serendipity Books is now located at 119 S. Main Street, Chelsea, MI 48118.

Photos courtesy of Serendipity Books