Busy First Week for Milan Boys Soccer

Written by Michael Mezei

Milan started the week with a two-match set on August 16. The Big Reds tied Gibraltar Carlson 1-1 with a goal by Hunter Neumann on an assist from Andrew Cruz. Neumann and Cruz are both freshmen. They followed with a 2-1 victory over Cesar Chavez Academy. Fred Brown, a senior leader, scored both goals; the first on a free kick and the second with another assist from Cruz.

Melvindale proved tougher on August 19 as Milan came up short in a 2-1 loss. Fred Brown scored the lone Big Reds goal on an assist from senior Keegan Bates. Melvindale scored both of their goals in the second half, including one on a penalty kick.

Two days later, the Big Reds battled Huron League rival Riverview. Milan prevailed 5-1. Milan started strong with three first half goals. The first came from Fred Brown on a corner from junior Tanner Lambers. Senior Charlie Brown followed with two goals on assists from Fred Brown. The Browns combined again in the second half- a goal from Fred with an assist from Charlie. Lambers scored the final goal on a corner from Bates.

The Big Reds continued Huron League play with a hard fought 2-2 tie against Airport. Senior Fred Brown scored on a penalty to start the scoring. Airport battled back to even the score 1-1 at the half and then took a second half lead 2-1. A late game goal by Brown salvaged the tie for Milan.

Two days later, a goal onslaught from the Big Reds led to a decisive 10-2 win against Flat Rock. Notably, junior Tanner Lambers netted four goals. Not to be outdone, Fred Brown produced four of his own, including a penalty. Seniors Dagan Reams and Braeden Lerette provided the other scoring. Milan led 8-2 at the half and was in control the rest of the way.

Cover Photo provided by Stephen Cook