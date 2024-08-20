Milan Tennis Shares Lapeer Invite Title 

The Milan boys’ tennis team opened the 2024 season by earning a share of the Lapeer Invitational title Friday.

In a rain shortened tournament, the Big Reds defeated Lapeer and Davison, while battling to a tie with Clio in a match that was cut short due to rain.

The doubles teams each claimed flight championships with Zach Farmer/Grant Segrist, Sawyer Johnson/Clark Friese, Henry Kliber/Vincent Bodziak, and Ryan Hatfield/Will Kliber winning doubles titles.

Singles flight winners went to Gunnar Kruse, Matt Fink, Josh Denham, and Alec Cicotte.