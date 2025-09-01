August 31, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Milan Football Trounces Westfield Prep 43-0 in Season Opener

Mike Williamson

MilanMilan SportsSports

Milan Football Trounces Westfield Prep 43-0 in Season Opener

Banner Ad - 1140x220 - ProjectAugusta

Written by Michael Mezei

The Milan football team kicked off its season in impressive fashion with a 43-0 trouncing of Westfield Prep.

Milan struck first on a 3 yard run from junior Elijah Blackmon in the first quarter. The game was a back-and-forth struggle for most of the half. In a key play late in the second quarter, Milan junior linebacker JJ Allen returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown. Milan converted a two-point conversion by junior Cam Dessellier to take a 15-0 halftime lead. That proved to be a momentum changer as Milan dominated the second half.

The Big Reds scored twice in the third quarter to extend their lead to 29-0. Dessellier had a 3 yard touchdown run and senior Leland Varney returned a punt 38 yards for another score. The fourth quarter was all Milan. Dessellier found junior Elijah Dotson for a 1 yard touchdown pass. Freshman Xander Galanti completed the scoring with a 16 yard run.

Milan received contributions from many players. Dessellier finished 6-9 for 102 yards passing. Senior Jacob Offerman led the Big Reds in receiving with 3 catches for 58 yards. Blackmon had a strong game on both sides of the ball with his touchdown, two sacks, and a fumble recovery. A balanced running attack was led by senior Shawn Ballard, 8 carries for 32 yards, with freshman RJ Boreio adding 25 yards on 4 carries in late game action. Junior Logan Vaughn had a strong defensive outing with a sack and a fumble recovery. Seniors Charlie and Fred Brown provided a solid kicking game.

Photo provided by Stephen Cook

Milan Big Reds, Milan Football

Latest articles

Milan Football Trounces Westfield Prep 43-0 in Season Opener

Mike Williamson

Busy First Week for Milan Boys Soccer

Mike Williamson

Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News