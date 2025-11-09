Chelsea Girls Swim and Dive Claims Fifth Straight SEC White Title

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team continued its dominance in the Southeastern Conference White Division, capturing its fifth consecutive league championship Saturday at the SEC White Finals hosted by Jackson High School.

The Bulldogs put together a strong all-around team performance, taking first place in seven of the 12 events, along with three second place and four third place finishes to secure the title once again. Chelsea finished with 610 points, well ahead of runner-up Jackson (386) and Adrian (359).

Chelsea opened the meet with a victory in the 200-medley relay as the team of Brooke Paddock, Ane Doval Guijarro, Madeline Roebuck, and Kajsa Kajander touched first in 1:54.61.

In individual events, Kajsa Kajander claimed the 50-freestyle title with a personal best time of 25.50, while Ruby Jackson followed in second at 26.32 and Ane Doval Guijarro took fourth in 26.67, giving the Bulldogs three of the top four spots.

Jackson also brought home a win in the 500 freestyle, posting a personal best 5:34.56, while Abbey Barston was third with a massive 15-second drop to 6:07.11, and Natalie Boos took fifth in 6:22.36.

Diver Anna McAllister earned the top spot on the board, scoring 416.35 points to take first place in diving.

Chelsea’s Brooke Paddock captured another individual title in the 100 backstroke with a personal best of 1:02.49, while also taking second in the 200 individual medley (2:16.65).

Ane Doval Guijarro and Elise Hugg added strong swims in the 100 breaststroke, placing second and third respectively, with Hugg also finishing third in the 100 freestyle (58.03) and contributing to Chelsea’s relay wins.

The Bulldogs swept all three relays, winning 200 freestyle relay (1:44.75 — Jackson, McAllister, Kajander, Hugg), and 400 freestyle relay (3:56.50 — Hugg, Jackson, Olivia Boland, Paddock) to go along with the 200-medley relay victory.

Chelsea will take part in the D3 state finals in Holland November 22 and 23.