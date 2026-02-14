Chelsea Wrestlers Win D2 District Title

Chelsea’s wrestling team punched its ticket to the regional round Thursday night, rolling to a pair of decisive wins to claim the Division 2 district championship.

The Bulldogs opened the night with a dominant 81–0 shutout of Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard, then followed it up with a 51–29 victory over Ypsilanti Community to secure the district crown.

Chelsea controlled the opening dual from start to finish, piling up falls and bonus-point wins throughout the lineup. Landon Scripter (106), Emerson Kiebler (113), Max Collins (126), Owen Picklesimer (150), and James Radu (157) all earned pins for the Bulldogs. Hunter Burk added a major decision at 138, while Leo Alaifta picked up a fall at 144. Chelsea also received several forfeit victories as the Bulldogs rolled to the shutout.

In the championship dual with Ypsilanti Community, Chelsea again relied on its depth and bonus-point wins to pull away for the title.

Kiebler started the charge with a pin at 113, and Collins followed with another fall at 126. Collin Beckel (132) and Burk (138) added falls and a technical fall respectively, while T. Hephner earned a major decision at 144.

Radu (157), Chase Messersmith (165), Tanner Linde (175), and Caleb Fitch (285) each secured pins to keep the Bulldogs in control throughout the match.

Ypsilanti Community picked up wins at 120, 150, 190, 215, and 106, but the Bulldogs’ string of falls proved too much to overcome as Chelsea clinched the 51–29 victory.

With the district championship in hand, Chelsea advances to the Division 2 team regional next week to face Jackson Northwest. The Bulldogs will take part in the D2 individual districts Saturday.