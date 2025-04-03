City of Saline Responds to Wastewater Treatment Plant Overflow Following Excess Rainfall

From the City of Saline:

Following an extreme weather event, the City of Saline experienced a temporary overflow at its Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP).

During the storm, Saline received over 1.5 inches of water in under 45 minutes. This high intensity storm produced volumes of water beyond the facility’s current treatment capacity. Despite the rapid onset, our internal emergency protocols performed exactly as designed. The City’s systems promptly detected abnormal flow conditions and immediately issued alerts. Staff were notified through automated controls and remote monitoring systems, allowing us to respond on-site swiftly to manage the situation.

As part of flood mitigation efforts, dam sensors indicated rising water levels. Crews raised the dam gates 3 inches on one side and 8 inches on the other. Additional adjustments are being made to balance flow across the system and reduce upstream pressure.

Thanks to the preparedness of our team and the integrity of our infrastructure, there was no impact to the City’s drinking water. All drinking water systems remain secure, fully operational and compliant with state and federal safety standards.

Mill Pond Park and Curtis Park have been temporarily closed due to high water and limited accessibility and a precautionary advisory has been requested to limit contact with the Saline River until further notice.

State and local health authorities, including EGLE and the Washtenaw County Health Department, were promptly notified.

“This event demonstrates how extreme weather is placing new demands on infrastructure across Michigan,” said Acting City Manager Elle Cole. “I’m proud of our team’s rapid and professional response. We remain committed to transparency, safety and long-term investment in resilient infrastructure.”

The incident highlights the importance of the major WWTP upgrades currently underway, which will allow the plant to manage intense stormwater surges more effectively in the future.

If residents wish to report an issue, please use the City’s Citizen Reporting Tool: https://www.cityofsaline.org/citizen_request_center/index.php

Should you experience any localized stormwater issues, please contact the Department of Public works at (734) 429-5624.