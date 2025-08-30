Community Bankers of Michigan Recognize Chelsea State Bank Officer

The Community Bankers of Michigan (CBM) has announced the recipients of its 2025 Rising Star Award, including Chelsea State Bank (CSB) Commercial Banking Officer Alex Smith. Recipients will be recognized at the CBM Annual Convention & Expo, to be held September 10-12, 2025, in Traverse City, Michigan.

Alex has been with CSB 12 years, beginning as an operations specialist. He has held multiple positions within the bank and was promoted to his current position in July 2022. He has helped numerous customers achieve their goals with creative solutions that fit their needs. Given his broad background in operations and credit, he was a Project Lead for the bank’s core conversion in 2024 and also actively serves on the bank’s Employee Enrichment Committee.

“I am proud of Alex and what he has accomplished while at Chelsea State Bank,” said Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending Manager Thomas DuMont. “He is perpetually learning and always looking for new ways to contribute to the bank, and the community. Alex has a bright future and I am excited to see him grow as a bank leader.”

In addition to his work at the bank, Alex also leads in the community serving on the Village of Pinckney Planning Commission, Chelsea Rotary, and Howell Chamber of Commerce. He frequently volunteers for parades, fairs and other community events and enjoys looking for opportunities to help in any way he can.

“Community banks prioritize and invest in their employees, customers and neighborhoods they serve,” said Jim North, President and CEO of Community Bankers of Michigan. “These recipients exemplify the great work being done across this great state. We are proud to recognize each of these individuals at the upcoming CBM Convention.”