Dexter Artists on display at the State Art Show

The Michigan Art Education Association Region 3 Art Show was a huge success for the participating students from Dexter Community Schools. It’s now led some of them to the state art show.

With their art on display at the regional show, a group of Dexter students were selected for the upcoming Michigan Art Education Association State Show, which is taking place March 17th-April 4th at The Hickman Gallery on Adrian College’s Campus.

Each building in the Dexter school district had students selected for the State Show with some of these students also receiving higher honors after the State Adjudication.

Dexter High School Art Teacher Krickett Chamberlain said DCS had 12 students selected for Top 100 in the State for their grade levels, two students selected as Top 18 in the State for their grade levels, and a piece selected by Michigan Department of Education to be hung in the MDE Building.

Here are Dexter’s artists:

Top 100 in the State

Harper Leszczynski – DEEC (teacher Kristin Walters)

Owen King – Wylie (teacher Val Eninsche)

Willem Kraft – Creekside (teacher Jane Montero)

Shivani Ramamoorthy – Creekside (Jane Montero)

Brendan Wiese – Creekside (Jane Montero)

Liliana Thursam – Creekside (Jane Montero)

Iris Esselman – Mill Creek (teacher Amara Karapas)

Vivienne Segal – Mill Creek (Amara Karapas)

Cameron Enyedy – High School (teacher Krickett Chamberlain)

Ashtyn Nesbitt – High School (teacher Roger Sprau)

Michael Treat – High School (Roger Sprau)

Lydian Field – High School (Roger Sprau)

Top 18 in the State

Ella Jackson – Wylie (Val Eninsche)

Kyle Semple – Creekside (Jane Montero)

Going to Michigan Department of Education from March 2025-March 2026

Adalyn Tabor – Wylie (Val Eninsche)

The Hickman Gallery is located in the Mahan Center on Williams Street on Adrian College’s campus. It’s open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The closing reception is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 5.

The show will feature the Top 100 artworks from Elementary, Middle and Secondary divisions from around the state.

Dexter’s art teachers said they’d love to invite the community to consider a drive down to view Dexter students’ Art in a State wide Art Show!

Photo 1: Michael Treat, 10th Grade (Foundations – Sprau) – Top 100 in the State

Photo 2: Iris Esselman 8th grade

Photo 3: Pastel Dragon, Owen King 4th grade, – top 100

Photo 4: Grant S. Kindergarten

Photo 5: Williem Kraft, Fifth Grade