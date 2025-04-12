Dexter’s ArtWalk, featuring Student Creativity, is Coming to Town

The Dexter Community Schools (DCS) Young Five – 12th grade ArtWalk 2025 is opening on April 19, bringing with it a chance to see student-created art inside local businesses and locations in downtown Dexter.

The ArtWalk will run from April 19-May 11. This is the 22nd year the DCS Art Department has held this student show.

Creekside Intermediate School Art Teacher Jane Montero said the ArtWalk was originally called the “Festival of Art” and was held over the same weekend as the band extravaganza at the high school, to celebrate the new high school building. After a few years in that location, she said they decided to have the show open for longer, so they switched locations to coincide with the Drama Department’s show at Copeland. Montero said they wanted the show to be open for more viewing hours, so they came up with the ArtWalk, with student art displayed inside stores, banks, and the Dexter District Library.

“Even though some businesses have changed, we are always grateful to have local support for our student artists,” Montero said.

What makes this show special is that student art is inside buildings, which brings families and community members into the spaces and helps support businesses, such as the Dexter Bakery, Dexter Creamery and Aubree’s.

“We love working with our local businesses and look forward to this amazing show of student art every year!” Montero said.

Each DCS art teacher selects between 30 – 40 pieces of student art representing grades Y5 – 12. What teachers select is based on their own criteria and student results. They look for quality of work, creative expression and artistic merit. There will be 3-D work in the Dexter District Library, and 2-D art, for example, paintings, oil pastel, digital design, drawings, printmaking, and collage, on display inside stores.

So pay a visit to downtown Dexter to see some great local art and support student creativity.

Photo 1: Artwork by Teagan Luken, 11th Grade. Courtesy of DCS

Photo 2: Artwork by Cody Philage, 8th Grade. Courtesy of DCS

Photo 3: Artwork by Darla E., 4th Grade. Courtesy of DCS

Photo 4: Artwork by Rosemary R. 2nd grade. Courtesy of DCS