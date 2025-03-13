Dexter Mill Creek Middle School Bands Shine at Recent Festivals

The Mill Creek Middle School bands have been busy achieving remarkable success at recent music festivals, showcasing the talent and dedication of the students.

Citing the recent highlights, their Band Directors Andrew Damman and Rachel Wilson said:

Every band student attended the Solo and Ensemble Festival on Feb. 1 and all students received a medal for their accomplishments.

Every Mill Creek band student attended Band and Orchestra Festival on Feb. 28 and both the 7th and 8th grade bands received straight Division 1 (superior) ratings from a judging panel along with a Division 1 (superior) rating in the site reading room.

Mill Creek also had three students selected and participated in the Detroit Symphony Orchestra Middle School Honors Band Days.

The Sun Times News (STN) connected with the Mill Creek Band Directors to learn more about this success and what’s behind it.

They said the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association (MSBOA) Solo and Ensemble Festival is a prestigious event that highlights individual and small group performances.

“This year, Dexter Mill Creek students displayed their skills and hard work, with every student receiving recognition for their performances. The Division 1 ratings at the Band and Orchestra Festival further reflect the high standard of musicianship and teamwork among the students and their directors.”

In an exciting development for the school, three students have been selected to participate in the Detroit Symphony Orchestra Middle School Honors Band Days. This honor allows them to work alongside professional musicians and gain invaluable experience in their musical journey.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and their accomplishments,” Damman told STN. “Their hard work and passion for music are evident in their performances, and these achievements highlight the strength of our music program.”

Both directors said the school is committed to providing students with a comprehensive music education that promotes creativity, teamwork, and personal growth. With a focus on developing individual talents and fostering a love for music, they said the program participates in various festivals and events throughout the year, encouraging students to excel in their musical endeavors.

Another highlight is the bands continue to inspire and foster a love for music among students. With the support of dedicated educators and an encouraging community, Damman and Wilson said the program looks forward to many more successful performances and opportunities for its talented musicians.

Photo 1: A look at part of the eighth-grade band in mid-performance. Photo courtesy of Mill Creek Middle School

Photo 2: The students who were selected for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra Middle School Honors Band Days: Nora Roycroft (far left 8th grade oboe), Leo McCleskey (middle 8th grade percussion) and Audrey Steck (far right 7th grade percussion). Photo courtesy of Mill Creek Middle School

Photo 3: Some of the high-achieving band students. Photo courtesy of Mill Creek Middle School