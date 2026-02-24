February 23, 2026

Dexter Girls’ Roll to Pair of Wins

Mike Williamson

DexterSports

The Dexter girls’ basketball team rolled to a pair of wins last week, including a 54-29 win over rival Chelsea Friday night.

The Chelsea game was tied at seven in the first quarter, when the Dreadnaughts went on an 8-1 run to take a 15-8 lead after one quarter.

The Dreadnaughts pushed the lead to 23-13 at halftime and outscored the Bulldogs 20-3 in the third to blow the game wide open for the win.

Layla Blumberg led Dexter with 15 points, including nine in the first half.

Addison Chase and Addy Wylie added ten points each Kaitlyn Darby eight, Zoey Beeney five, Marissa Idalski four, and Elizabeth Simpson two.

The Dreads took down Ann Arbor Pioneer 67-50 earlier in the week.

Blumberg scored 19 to lead the way for Dexter.

Wylie finished with 15 points and Beeney ten. Chase and Darby chipped in with eight each, Mia Patierno three, Simpson and Claire Zaski two each.

Dexter improved to 11-7 overall on the season.

