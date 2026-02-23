Dexter’s Dye Qualifies for D1 State Wrestling Finals

Dexter’s Jasper Dye punched his ticket to the Division 1 state wrestling finals with a fourth-place finish at Saturday’s individual regionals at Saline High School.

Dye went 2-2 on the day at 165 pounds to earn one of the four qualifying spots. He opened the tournament with a strong performance, earning a technical fall win over Saline’s Levi Choby (15-0) in 1:39 of the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Dye ran into Dearborn’s Ibrahim Dakroub, who handed him a loss by fall. Dye bounced back in the consolation semifinals with another dominant showing, recording a technical fall over Southgate Anderson’s Cyrus Conner (15-0) in 1:45 to clinch his spot at the state finals.

In the third-place match, Dye fell to Livonia Franklin’s Ian Snyder, but his earlier win secured his advancement.

Several other Dreadnaughts competed at regionals but came up short of qualifying.

At 106 pounds, Cal Schutte picked up a quarterfinal win with a pin against Temperance Bedford’s Grayson Vaillant before dropping his next two matches.

Justin Grissom (113) battled back after a quarterfinal loss, earning a pin in the consolation round over Southgate Anderson’s Devin Sears before being eliminated in the next round.

Also at 106, Oliver Barth was defeated in his opening match by Westland John Glenn’s Landon O’Connors and then dropped a decision in the consolation bracket.

Dye will now represent Dexter at the D1 state finals at Ford Field, looking to cap off a strong season with a podium finish March 6-7.