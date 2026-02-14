Four Dexter Wrestlers Move on to Individual Regionals

Dexter wrestlers punched four tickets to next week’s Division 1 individual regionals after a strong showing at the district tournament, highlighted by a pair of runner-up finishes and two fourth-place efforts.

At 165 pounds, Jasper Dye powered his way to the finals before settling for second place. Dye opened with back-to-back falls in the first two rounds and followed with another fall in the semifinals to reach the championship match, where he was pinned to finish as runner-up.

Dexter also had a runner-up at 106, where Cal Schutte advanced to the title match. Schutte recorded a quick fall in the quarterfinals and a technical fall in the semifinals before dropping a narrow 12-10 decision in the finals.

Teammate Oliver Barth came back through the consolation bracket to finish fourth at 106. After a quarterfinal win, Barth dropped to the wrestle-backs, where he earned a consolation semifinal victory to secure a regional berth before placing fourth.

At 113, Justin Grissom also finished fourth to earn a trip to regionals. Grissom picked up a fall in the opening round, then worked his way back through the wrestle-backs with another pin and an injury-default win to reach the third-place match.