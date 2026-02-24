Dexter Hockey Advances to D2 Regional Final

The Dexter hockey team punched its ticket to the Division 2 Regional Final Saturday afternoon with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Grosse Pointe South in the semifinals at USA Hockey Arena.

Dexter built an early cushion and held off a late push by the Blue Devils to earn the win.

Jeremy Schroeder led the way for the Dreadnaughts with a pair of first-period goals. Schroeder opened the scoring at the 12:26 mark with an unassisted tally, then struck again at 5:08 with assists from Dawson Waddington and Jacob Joffe to give Dexter a 2-0 lead.

Grosse Pointe South answered late in the opening period when Ethan Zann scored with just 36 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Blue Devils pulled even in the second period on a goal by Liam O’Donoghue at the 10:43 mark, but Dexter responded with what proved to be the game-winner.

Jack Dubuque netted a power-play goal at 6:47 of the second period off an assist from Cameron Enyedy to put Dexter back on top 3-2.

That goal held up as the winner as Dexter tightened things defensively in the third period to secure the victory.

Elliott Hamlin earned the win in net for the Dreadnaughts, helping shut down Grosse Pointe South over the final period.

With the win, Dexter advances to the Division 2 Regional Final Wednesday night against U of D Jesuit in Allen Park at 7:15 PM.