Dexter Soccer Snaps Four Game Skid

The Dexter girls’ soccer team snapped a four-game losing streak with an 8-0 win over Ypsilanti Lincoln Thursday night.

The Dreadnaughts finished the regular season part of SEC Red play with a 3-4 record and will begin the round-robin tournament this week.

Kendall Cabana recorded a hat trick of three goals to lead Dreads to the win over Lincoln.

Lydia Baur scored twice for Dexter, while Alexis Roller, Ella Graybill and Jillian Lower scored one goal each.

The Dreadnaughts fell to rival Chelsea 5-2 Saturday. Stats were not available.

Dexter fell to 4-5 overall on the season.

