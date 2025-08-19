Dreadnaughts Roll to Dexter Golf Invite Title

The Dexter girls’ golf team picked up where it left off from last season with an impressive 70 stroke win at the Dexter Invitational at Hudson Mills Golf Course Tuesday.

Coming off a season that saw the Dreadnaughts finish the Division 2 state runner-up, Dexter fired a scorching team score of 322 to easily outdistance second-place Chelsea with 392.

Defending D2 individual state champion Avery Manning earned medalist honors with an even par 71 to lead Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts took four of the top five spots with senior Millie Truesdell finishing second with 80 and sophomore Maddy Manning placing third with 83.

Senior Ellie Anderson was fifth with 88 and Morgan Pomerantz was 20th with 107 to round out the top five.

MacKenzie Pomerantz shot 106, Delaney Hines 116, and Ayla Wright 136.