Eastern Michigan University Expands Loan Repayment Assistance Program

Eastern Michigan University is proud to announce the expansion of its innovative Loan Repayment Assistance Program (LRAP), EMU Advantage, to include 16 additional academic programs beyond its original focus on education majors. The expansion builds on the overwhelming success of the EMU Educators Promise, a targeted initiative launched to support future teachers and combat Michigan’s ongoing educator shortage.

The EMU Advantage program offers a powerful financial safety net for students: if their income after graduation is less than $50,000, EMU will help repay their federal, parent PLUS, and private alternative student loans. This benefit is provided at no cost to students or their families.

“EMU Advantage reflects our deep commitment to student success and workforce development,” said Katie Condon-Martin, Vice President of Enrollment Management. “We saw incredible engagement with the Educators Promise, and expanding this support to more majors was the natural next step.”

A Proven Model for Supporting Future Educators

In Fall 2025, 121 students enrolled at EMU with LRAP support—88% of them were first-year and transfer students pursuing education degrees. This marked a significant increase from Fall 2024, when 39 students participated in LRAP during a late yield cycle. The program’s early success has helped EMU attract and retain students passionate about teaching, while also addressing a critical state need.

According to the EPIC Teacher Shortage Report (Dec. 2024), 498 Michigan school districts reported teaching vacancies in 2022–2023, with many districts facing vacancy rates exceeding 10% of their total teaching positions. Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Top 10 Strategic Education Plan also identifies addressing the teacher shortage as a key priority.

Expanding Opportunity Across Disciplines

With the launch of EMU Advantage, students in 16 additional majors—including Communication, Economics, International Affairs, Public and Nonprofit Administration, Social Work, and others—can now benefit from loan repayment assistance. This expansion empowers students to pursue their passions without the burden of future debt, reinforcing EMU’s mission to make higher education accessible and impactful.

Student Voices: Real Impact

Testimonials from participating EMU students highlight the value of the program. Here are a few examples:

“Knowing that EMU has my back if I don’t earn enough after graduation gave me the confidence to pursue my dream of becoming a teacher. It’s not just financial support—it’s peace of mind.”

“The reassurance that is provided by LRAP has definitely influenced how comfortable I feel getting a degree in teaching. I am very happy that I am able to do what I want with my life and feel safer financially.”

“As someone paying for college on my own, it’s a relief to know there’s additional assistance and financial light at the end of this journey. Furthering my education to teach young students is a passion I’ve chosen to pursue, though it’s costly. The LRAP program gives me confidence and security in my decision to become a teacher and study at EMU.”

“The Loan Repayment Assistance Program (LRAP) has been an incredible relief. As someone who pursued a career in public service, I was concerned about managing my student loan debt while following my passion. LRAP has given me the financial confidence to focus on making an impact in my community without being overwhelmed by repayment worries. Knowing there’s a safety net if my income falls below a certain level allows me to pursue meaningful work with peace of mind.”

“The loan repayment assistant program is a vital tool that will help me complete my education and reach my potential career goal to become a music teacher.”

“I am the daughter of an immigrant mother who taught me how valuable education is and how it will serve me as I grow. I am incredibly grateful for this program and the stress it will lift from my shoulders. Thank you.”

“Because of this opportunity, I will be able to further my education in my dream profession and make my parents proud.”

“It will help my future greatly by letting me have financial stability as an educator early on in my career.”

Looking Ahead

As EMU continues to innovate in student support and affordability, the Advantage program stands as a model for how universities can align financial aid with workforce needs. By expanding LRAP to more disciplines, EMU is helping students build meaningful careers while contributing to Michigan’s economic and educational vitality.

For more information and the full list of eligible programs, visit EMU Advantage.