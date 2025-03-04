Four Trinity Health Hospitals Among Best in Michigan, According to Newsweek

Four Trinity Health Michigan hospitals — Chelsea Hospital, Trinity Health Ann Arbor, Trinity Health Grand Rapids, and Trinity Health Oakland — have all made the list for Newsweek’s “America’s Best In-state Hospitals” in the state of Michigan for 2025. Additionally, Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, Trinity Health Michigan’s joint venture partner with Chelsea Hospital, was also ranked.

“Earning this national recognition is a tremendous honor for all of us at Trinity Health Michigan, and it proves our commitment to providing exceptional and accessible care across the entire state,” said Rosalie Tocco-Bradley, PhD, M.D., chief clinical officer of Trinity Health Michigan. “From Southeast Michigan to West Michigan, patients can trust they are receiving the highest standard of care when they enter a Trinity Health Michigan facility.”

The list, which is developed annually by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider, includes 700 total hospitals in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Newsweek and Statista Inc. surveyed health care professionals — including doctors, hospital managers and other health care workers — across the country from July to August 2024. The survey asked participants to rate their recommended hospitals on a scale of 1-10 in the following categories:

Quality of care

Staffing

Accommodation and amenities

Organization and accessibility

Communication and support of staff

Involvement and decision-making

Patient education

The assessments provided by the health care professionals, the number of recommendations each hospital received, and the professional experience of the participant were used to determine each hospital’s ranking.