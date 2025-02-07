From Geostrategy to Diplomacy, Dexter Students take on the United Nations

Dexter High School was well represented at the recent University of Michigan Model United Nations Conference called “MUNUM XXXVIII.”

Twelve of Dexter High School’s (DHS) Model United Nations Delegates attended the four day conference from January 16-19th.

The event is described as a “Model U.N. conference dedicated to providing high school students a space to engage with and find solutions to pressing international issues,” that’s held on the campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and is staffed by a team of dedicated University of Michigan students from diverse fields of study.

Conference organizers said they’re excited “to welcome outstanding high school delegates from across the country for a weekend of passionate debate.”

Here are the students from Dexter who attended the conference:

In talking about the conference, Jaime Dusash, a DHS teacher and an advisor for Model U.N., said the students “work incredibly hard to become the best delegate they can on the topics that are provided.”

He said they crafted extensive “position papers” on issues that came before their committee meeting or if they were role playing a historical position in a specialized committed like the Canadian House of Commons, Hawaiian Kingdom, Manhattan Project or the Joint Crisis Committee.

The students prepared a “position” based upon the reality of the times and the challenge or crisis for which they are asked to occupy.

Dudash said student delegate Connor Nathaniel had the opportunity to serve in the IPC or the International Press Corps and cover in a reporter capacity over 20 of these delegates and report on the activities and committee work.

Over 30 hours of time at the University campus, Dudash said students worked on a number of differing globally (and historically) challenging topics.

Conference planners said students worked together to analyze global issues and propose thoughtful, creative, and innovative solutions, helping them learn more about geostrategy, diplomacy, compromise, and problem-solving. The conference has the committees tackling “a diverse array of topics from various perspectives, with delegates representing anything from countries in modern UN bodies to figures in historical cabinets.”

The conference webpage says, “By engaging in a vast array of multi-layered challenges, delegates take away bolstered skills in empathy, teamwork, and communication.”

Dexter students who earned special honors for their efforts were: PJ Carter- Top Delegate Honors for his role as the goddess Demeter in the Midnight Crisis that was set about Greek gods solving a problem in Athens and Preston Roemmich earned Honorable Mention Delegate Honors as the delegate from Eritrea in the SPECPOL (Special Political and Decolonization Committee).

“Excellent efforts on all delegates behalf,” Dudash said. “A terrific way for our Dexter Dreadnaught to join over 900 other delegates from over six states (including Florida) and Ontario for a long weekend of global diplomacy.”

The Dexter delegation all dined together one night at Tomukun Korean Restaurant in downtown Ann Arbor.

A big help in making the conference happen for the Dexter students was through the help of the educational Foundation of Dexter. Dudash said they would like to especially thank the Educational Foundation of Dexter for their partnership and financial support of all of the delegate fees and school registration costs associated with this experience.

“They have been a tremendous supporter of the Model United Nations experience for Dexter High School students for years and their patronage is truly appreciated,” said Dudash.

Photo: Dexter High School’s Model United Nations Delegates. Photo courtesy of Jaime Dudash