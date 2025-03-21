GALLERY: Chelsea Schools Celebrate First-Ever Rock Your Socks Classic Basketball Game

Students from Chelsea and Dexter schools united on the court for a joyful display of inclusion and teamwork

Chelsea Schools hosted the first-ever “Rock Your Socks Classic” on Friday, March 21, at the Chelsea High School gymnasium. The Unified basketball game featured student-athletes from Chelsea and Dexter Schools in grades 3-8, bringing together participants with and without cognitive disabilities to foster teamwork and inclusion both on and off the court.

The event, organized by Alex Soule, Beach Middle School Teacher Consultant and Resource Room Teacher, and Mara Kelly, BMS Social Worker, marked the culmination of Disability Awareness Month and coincided with National Down Syndrome Day. The date, March 21 (3/21), was chosen to highlight Down syndrome’s characteristic extra copy of Chromosome 21. The “Rock Your Socks” theme emphasizes socks as symbols of chromosomes, representing awareness and support for those with Down syndrome.

Chelsea’s newly established Unified sports program has had a successful first year, actively competing in both soccer and basketball, and the “Rock Your Socks Classic” served as a joyful celebration of their accomplishments.

Photos provided by Adam Schilt