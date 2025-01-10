Chelsea School Board Picks its Officers

The Chelsea School Board started the new year by swearing two newly elected members and selecting officers.

At its Jan. 6 meeting, the school board swore in the newly-elected school board members, Heidi Reyst and Erin Hunt-Carter.

Board president Kate Henson administred the Oath of Office, which reads:

“I do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this State, and that I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of Member of the Board of Education of the Chelsea School District according to the best of my ability.”

After that the selection of officers was conducted by a vote of the board. It saw Henson selected as president. Henson’s current term as a board member runs through 2028. Hunt-Carter was then picked to be vice president. Her term as a board member expires in 2030.

Sara Tracy was selected as secretary. Tracy’s term expires in 2026. And Michelle Craig, who was elected through 2028, was picked to be treasurer.

