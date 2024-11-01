The Chelsea Kiwanis Club Gives Back

A helping hand for those who need it, the Kiwanis Club of Chelsea lives by their motto.

The Kiwanis motto is empowering communities to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children.

The Chelsea club living up to their motto was evident at the Oct. 28 Chelsea School District Board of Education meeting. CSD Superintendent Mike Kapolka recommended the board accept a donation in excess of $1,000 from the Chelsea Kiwanis Club to support those families who do not qualify for our GSRP Pre-school, but still require financial assistance.

Lisa Nickel, Chelsea’s Director of Special Education and Early Childhood, said the Kiwanis Club of Chelsea “has again very generously provided a financial donation to our preschool scholarship fund.”

“They have donated $2,000 to support those families who do not qualify for our Great Start to Readiness Preschool yet still need financial assistance to access our Early Childhood programs,” Nickel said. “We feel honored to receive this donation knowing that their financial support is sought after by other groups in the community.”