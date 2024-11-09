Chelsea High School Students Lend a Helping Hand to Faith In Action

Chelsea High School students in Art Finger’s Academic Learning Lab have come through in a big way that will help local families in need.

The students have collected over 700 food items to be donated to the Faith In Action food pantry.

In his update to the community on Nov. 8, Chelsea School District Superintendent Mike Kapolka said students in the Academic Learning Lab at CHS set a classroom goal each year to donate food to the local Faith In Action (FIA). This year they were able to make a huge contribution.

FIA’s mission is to provide essential support to alleviate the effects of hunger and poverty for those in the Dexter, Chelsea and surrounding communities. As part of this it has a food pantry available to those they help. According to its webpage, FIA routinely provide food for over 100 different households each month.

Photo: CHS students standing with the food items they collected for FIA. Photo courtesy of CSD