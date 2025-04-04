Local College Students Receive High Honors

As we get spring underway it’s a chance to look back over the first half of the school year and hear some of the highlights of local students making the grade in college.

The following people from the University of Michigan were recently elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:

Rachel Savur of Chelsea

Rylee Rosentreter of Chelsea

Rebekah Spencer of Dexter

Julianne Armijo of Grass Lake

They are among approximately 20,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. According to The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is to “cultivate a community that celebrates and advances the love of learning.”

Another list of locals also achieved at Saginaw Valley State University where they made the fall 2024 semester Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Deans’ List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.

Among those earning this academic achievement were:

Rylie Raehtz of Grass Lake

Trevor Roehm of Grass Lake

Jacob Sisler of Chelsea

Makenna Van Assche of Chelsea

In addition, nearly 700 students from Saginaw Valley State University were recognized for their determination and commitment to academic excellence by being named to the fall 2024 semester President’s List.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 grade point average.

Among the locals names on the list were:

Eden Saab of Dexter

Kailee Sandoval of Grass Lake

Abby Buttigieg of Grass Lake

Saginaw Valley State University is a comprehensive university with more than 90 programs of study for 7,000 students. SVSU emphasizes undergraduate teaching and learning, and community-based research.