High Achieving College Students from Chelsea, Dexter and Gregory

It’s the halfway point in the school year, so this is a good time to check in and recognize some of the success at the college level for a handful of local high school graduates from Chelsea, Dexter and Gregory.

Chelsea

Elmira College announced Gabrielle Dougherty of Chelsea was named to the college’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 Term. Full-time undergraduate students registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and earning a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher at the end of Term I or Term II are placed on the Dean’s List at the College. Founded in 1855, Elmira College is a private, residential, liberal arts college offering 30-plus majors, an honors program, 17 academic societies, an NCAA Division III member with 17 intercollegiate teams. It’s located in the Southern Finger Lakes Region of New York.

Jacob Stephens, also of Chelsea, was named to the President’s Honor Roll at the University of North Georgia (UNG) for achieving a 4.0 grade point average during fall 2024.

In the university’s announcement, Dr. Michael P. Shannon, president of UNG, “recognized students who reached this academic achievement during the fall 2024 semester.” Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll.

At Eastern Michigan University, April Dembinski, of Chelsea, was recently elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at EMU.

The university said, “Dembinski is among approximately 20,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.”

Gregory

Kettering University recently announced William Porter of Gregory was initiated into the Eta Eta chapter of the Order of Omega. Kettering said the Order of Omega “is the premier leadership honor society for members of fraternity and sorority organizations.” Porter is a member of the Delta Tau Delta Greek organization and is majoring in Engineering Physics and is a member of the class of 2025.

Kettering said the “Order of Omega recognizes upperclassmen who have exemplified high standards in scholarship, leadership, and involvement within their respective organization and the campus and local community. Members share the common goal of recognizing outstanding student leaders.”

Dexter

In reaching a big point in her college career, Dexter grad Brooke Steere was among University of Alabama Student-Athletes to graduate at the recent Winter Commencement.

Alabama said “five members of the soccer squad – Carys Hall, Kate Henderson, Nedya Sawan, Gessica Skorka and Brooke Steere – earn their degrees in December. Skorka, an All-American and two-time College Sports Communicator Academic All-American, along with Henderson, Hall and Steere were members of Alabama’s historic 2022 College Cup run and helped the Tide claim its first-ever SEC regular season title. Additionally, graduate transfer Sawan claimed her third CSC Academic All-District honor and helped lead UA to its sixth consecutive SEC Tournament appearance.”