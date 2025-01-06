Highlights from the State of the Great Lakes 2024 Report

Michigan’s Great Lakes: Restoring Treasures, Reviving Ecosystems, and Resisting Threats

Photo: Stunning sunset with dramatic clouds over Michigan City East Pierhead Lighthouse, Washington Park Beach, Michigan City, Indiana. Credit: Focqus, LLC

The “Great Lakes State” of Michigan without the Great Lakes would be, well, ` just … a state. Our inland seas headline our natural resources. They are the lifeblood of Michigan’s identity, economy, and environment.

Published by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the 2024 State of the Great Lakes Report provides a deep dive into the state’s efforts to combat pollution, manage invasive species, and restore aquatic ecosystems in one of the world’s most critical freshwater systems.

EGLE plays a central role in Michigan’s environmental stewardship. This state agency oversees programs to protect air, water, and land resources, with a special focus on the Great Lakes. Its partnerships with federal agencies, local governments, and communities aim to preserve Michigan’s water for future generations.

Here’s a look at some of the 2024 report’s key initiatives.

Monitoring Our Great Lakes’ Health

EGLE collaborates with the Cooperative Science and Monitoring Initiative (CSMI) to study each of the Great Lakes in five-year cycles. The initiative addresses issues ranging from nutrient pollution to invasive species.

Lake Michigan: Preparing for Field Studies

The next fieldwork phase will examine emerging chemical contaminants like PFAS and assess winter impacts on habitat and sediment. Excitingly, Michigan’s Beaver Island recently became a Dark Sky Sanctuary, offering new ways to experience the lake. A Dark Sky Preserve is a designated area with minimal light pollution, allowing for exceptional stargazing opportunities and the protection of nocturnal ecosystems.

Lake Erie: Tackling Bacterial Pollution

EGLE expanded monitoring at public beaches to better understand harmful algal blooms and E. coli reservoirs. Enhanced monitoring ensures safer recreation for Michiganders.

Lake Superior: Restoring Whitefish Habitat

Efforts are underway to remove legacy mining waste along Buffalo Reef, located off the Keweenaw Peninsula in Lake Superior, a critical fish spawning ground threatened by millions of tons of toxic stamp sands from historic copper mining, which have smothered miles of shoreline and habitat.

Reversing a Century of Pollution in the Detroit River

The Detroit River, once a hub of industrial activity, became an Area of Concern (AOC) due to severe contamination. Since 1987, EGLE and partners have removed over 115,000 cubic yards of polluted sediment from areas like the “Black Lagoon,” a heavily contaminated area of the Detroit River near Trenton, Michigan, which has been transformed into the revitalized Elias Cove Park.

“Progress is ongoing, but much work remains to fully restore the Detroit River,” the report notes. Collaboration between local, state, and federal stakeholders remains key.

Keeping Invasive Carp at Bay

Invasive carp threaten the Great Lakes’ delicate ecosystem and billion-dollar fishing industry. Invasive carp are non-native fish that outcompete native species for food and habitat, disrupt ecosystems, and pose a significant threat to the biodiversity and economy of the Great Lakes.

The Brandon Road Interbasin Project near Joliet, Illinois, aims to prevent these fish from entering Lake Michigan. This $1.15 billion initiative features cutting-edge technologies like an electric barrier and air bubble curtain.

“There’s no evidence of live carp in the Great Lakes,” EGLE states, “but vigilance is essential.”

Bringing Back the Fishes

Restoring native fish populations is a central goal for Michigan’s waterways.

Arctic Grayling: A Symbol of Resilience

The Arctic grayling, absent from Michigan streams since 1936, is set for reintroduction. Efforts include selecting suitable habitats and ensuring successful spawning through innovative techniques.

Lake Whitefish: Rebuilding River Runs

Lake whitefish populations have plummeted due to invasive species and habitat loss. Collaborative efforts are reintroducing whitefish to rivers, aiming to replicate successful restoration projects seen in Wisconsin.

The Overarching Message: Collaboration is Key

From reversing industrial damage to reintroducing native species, Michigan’s efforts highlight a shared responsibility to protect the Great Lakes. As the report concludes, “Restoration is not the work of one entity but a collective mission to secure the health of our waters for future generations.”

The entire report can be found at https://www.michigan.gov/egle/about/organization/office-of-the-great-lakes/state-of-the-great-lakes-report