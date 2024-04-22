SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Independent Bookstores Day Celebrates its 11th Anniversary

Annual Day Celebrated on April 27, 2024

by STN Staff
by STN Staff
Serendipity Books is happy to announce our participation in the 11th Anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day!
Serendipity Books will have many exclusive items for sale and as giveaways, from specialized tote bags, to banned books puzzles, to customized cookies. There will be mocktails, snacks, raffle prizes, and a spin-wheel game to individualize our fantastic giveaways.
“Independent Bookstore Day is one of our favorite days. We get to have a great party and celebrate independent bookstores with our loyal and supportive customers.” Michelle Tuplin, Owner, Serendipity Books.

Independent Bookstore Day (Indie Bookstore Day) was established in 2013 to promote, celebrate, and highlight the value of the Independent bookstore community. The day has been observed on the last Saturday of April every year since 2013. This year there are over 900 stores participating across the country.
Independent Bookstore Day is organized by the American Booksellers Association, a national not-for-profit trade organization, that works with booksellers and industry partners to ensure the success and profitability of independently owned book retailers, and to assist in expanding the
community of the book.
ABOUT SERENDIPITY BOOKS

Serendipity Books is located at 108 East Middle Street, Chelsea MI 48118. Saturday hours on Independent bookstore day are 10 – 6.
The mission of Serendipity Books is to be a robust, highly curated independent bookstore serving the community and providing a safe, inclusive space for all.

