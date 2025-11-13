Kate Henson Sworn in as Chelsea’s New City Mayor

Photo: Chelsea Mayor Kate Hensen. Courtesy of City of Chelsea

On November 12, Kate Henson officially took the oath of office, becoming the new City Mayor of Chelsea. Henson is now the fourth woman to hold this esteemed position, following in the footsteps of trailblazer Ann Feeney, the first Mayor for the City of Chelsea.

Kate Henson’s journey in public service began years ago, highlighted by her impactful tenure on the Chelsea School Board, where she served for three years. Her commitment to education and community growth has made her a well-known figure in the Chelsea area, where she has consistently advocated for the needs of local students and families. Additionally, Kate has held the role of City Council member for the past six months, dedicating herself to improving city infrastructure and community programs.

Professionally, Kate brings over a decade of experience in project management and community outreach within the for-profit and nonprofit sectors. Her expertise in collaboration and strategic planning has equipped her with the skills necessary to lead Chelsea towards a brighter future.

Kate Hensen sworn in as mayor by Clerk Lyn Sebastian. Courtesy of City of Chelsea

A proud resident of Chelsea, Kate resides with her husband and two daughters, who are both enrolled in the Chelsea School system. Her personal and professional experiences have fueled her passion for educational initiatives and enhancing the quality of life for families in the community.

“I am deeply honored to serve as Chelsea’s Mayor,” Henson stated during her swearing-in ceremony. “Together, we can build on the legacy of our past leaders, while also embracing fresh ideas to tackle the challenges ahead. My focus will be on transparency, community engagement, available housing, and ensuring that every voice is heard in our city.”

Kate’s first City Council meeting is scheduled for November 17, 2025, where she will outline her vision and priorities for Chelsea. The community is encouraged to attend and participate in the ongoing dialogue about the future of their city.